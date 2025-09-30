Left Menu

Optus in Turmoil: CEO Faces Challenge to Solve Telecom Woes

Optus, Australia's No. 2 telecom carrier, is under public scrutiny following chronic service failures. Its turnaround is expected to be slow as CEO Stephen Rue tackles lingering issues. Singapore Telecom's CEO, visiting Australia, has expressed that significant changes will require time to implement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-09-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 07:27 IST
Optus's CEO, Stephen Rue, faces a mounting challenge to rejuvenate the beleaguered telecom company.

After a series of significant service interruptions, including emergency call outages occurring just weeks apart, scrutiny on Optus has increased significantly.

The company's governance and management are under the microscope, following past controversies such as a damaging data breach in 2022.

