Colombia's Central Bank: Interest Rate Dilemma Amid Inflation Woes

The central bank of Colombia is projected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 9.25% for the fifth consecutive month, highlighting the ongoing inflationary concerns and a troubling fiscal outlook compounded by strong economic data.

A Reuters survey reveals that 17 out of 18 analysts expect a continuation of this rate, though one anticipates a possible 25-basis-point reduction to 9%. BNP Paribas justifies the stable rate due to rising inflation expectations and fiscal risks.

Economic growth has surpassed anticipations, and President Gustav Petro's proposed minimum wage hike could exacerbate inflation. With annual inflation at 5.10%, exceeding the 3% target, Colombia is likely to miss its inflation goals for a fifth consecutive year.

