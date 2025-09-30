Colombia's Central Bank: Interest Rate Dilemma Amid Inflation Woes
Colombia's central bank is set to maintain its interest rate at 9.25% due to inflation and economic factors. Analysts expect this to continue, with the central bank pausing any rate cuts for the rest of the year. President Petro's wage plans may further influence inflation.
The central bank of Colombia is projected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 9.25% for the fifth consecutive month, highlighting the ongoing inflationary concerns and a troubling fiscal outlook compounded by strong economic data.
A Reuters survey reveals that 17 out of 18 analysts expect a continuation of this rate, though one anticipates a possible 25-basis-point reduction to 9%. BNP Paribas justifies the stable rate due to rising inflation expectations and fiscal risks.
Economic growth has surpassed anticipations, and President Gustav Petro's proposed minimum wage hike could exacerbate inflation. With annual inflation at 5.10%, exceeding the 3% target, Colombia is likely to miss its inflation goals for a fifth consecutive year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fed Chief Powell Navigates Economic Crosswinds: Inflation and Job Market on Edge
Bank of Israel Holds Steady Amid Inflation Easing and Economic Uncertainty
US-Colombia Relations Strain as Visa for President Gustavo Petro Revoked
Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest
RBI's MPC to Deliberate Rate Cut Amid Inflation Control