Controversial Deportation: US Sends Iranians Back Amid Tensions

The Trump administration has deported roughly 100 Iranians from the United States to Iran. A U.S.-chartered flight left Louisiana on Monday, destined for Iran via Qatar. The New York Times reported this citing multiple officials, although Reuters could not confirm the report at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has orchestrated the deportation of approximately 100 Iranians back to their home country, according to a report by the New York Times. Citing sources including two senior Iranian officials and a U.S. official, the newspaper detailed the move.

A U.S.-chartered flight reportedly set off from Louisiana on Monday night, bound for Iran with a stopover in Qatar en route. The flight is part of a broader deportation initiative amid ongoing political tensions between the United States and Iran.

Reuters has yet to independently verify the details of this report. The situation continues to be monitored closely by international observers. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(With inputs from agencies.)

