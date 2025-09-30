Bomb Threat on Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo Flight Sparks Emergency Alert

An IndiGo flight bound for the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, causing significant concern. The aircraft, with around 200 passengers, was identified as flight 6E 762 and was subjected to a full emergency protocol after landing at Delhi airport.

Security agencies quickly assessed the situation, declaring the threat as non-specific, according to a source who spoke to PTI. As the flight, operated by an Airbus A321 neo, landed safely at 7.53 am, authorities ensured passenger safety while following standard emergency procedures.

Further details await as IndiGo has yet to release an official statement clarifying the extent of the threat and subsequent actions. The incident underscores the importance of security preparedness in air travel.