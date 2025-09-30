Signature Global Deepens NRI Engagement in USA Real Estate Market

Signature Global (India) Ltd., a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector, has intensified its outreach to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) residing in the United States. This initiative includes a series of Investor Engagement Programmes held in Connecticut at venues such as the Marriott Downtown in Hartford, the Hilton Hotel in Farmington, and the Hyatt House in Windsor.

With a growing interest from NRIs in investing in Indian real estate, these programs were designed to delve into their preferences and address the hurdles they encounter when purchasing property in India. Helmed by Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, Director of Signature Global, the events provided a platform for attendees to engage directly with the company's leadership, gaining insights into current and upcoming projects.

Upon her return to India, Ms. Aggarwal emphasized her commitment to integrating insights gained from these interactions into future projects. Signature Global plans to establish a dedicated team to further support NRI buyers, reflecting its dedication to transparency, customer-centricity, and delivering homes that meet the aspirations of its global clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)