Lufthansa Pilots Vote for Strike Amid Pension Dispute

Lufthansa may soon confront strike actions from its main airline pilots after the pilots' union VC revealed that members had overwhelmingly voted to strike over unresolved pension issues on Tuesday.

This vote by VC aims to ramp up pressure on Lufthansa for a more favorable pilot deal. It follows just a day after the airline group rolled out plans to increase efficiency during its capital markets day presentation, which included shifting jobs to cheaper subsidiaries Discover and City Airlines as a response to stalemate in pension changes.

Although VC announced vast majority support for striking, it has yet to provide a timeline. Nevertheless, this development suggests the possibility of costly industrial action, adding to Lufthansa's existing labor challenges as it navigates cost-cutting strategies and growth pursuits. Recently, Lufthansa detailed plans to eliminate 4,000 administrative roles by 2030, aiming for higher profitability.