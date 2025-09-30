Jaro Education Falls 16% on Disappointing Market Debut

Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd (Jaro Education) faced a rough start on the stock market, plummeting more than 16% from its issue price of Rs 890.

On its first day, Jaro Education's stock listed on both BSE and NSE but soon slumped to Rs 718 on the BSE, ending the day at Rs 745.05, reflecting a sharp decline of 16.28%.

The IPO, launched with a price band of Rs 846-890, was heavily subscribed 22.06 times by investors. Despite this, the shares failed to maintain momentum. Proceeds from the Rs 450-crore IPO will fund marketing efforts, debt repayment, and other corporate needs.

