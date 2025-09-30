Tragedy on the Tracks: Alarming Rise in Railway Accidents
In 2023, India witnessed 24,678 railway accidents, resulting in 21,803 deaths. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest fatalities. Major causes included fall from trains and collisions. Most accidents occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm. An increase of 6.7% in accidents from 2022 was noted, with mechanical issues and driver faults being significant contributors.
In a tragic revelation by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), railway accidents in India claimed 21,803 lives in 2023, with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh emerging as the states with the highest death tolls.
The report highlights that 'fall from trains or collisions' accounted for nearly 75% of these incidents, leading to a shocking 15,878 deaths. Mechanical defects and driver errors were major culprits.
Alarmingly, the total number of railway accidents increased by 6.7% compared to the previous year. Most incidents occurred during the 6 pm to 9 pm window, drawing attention to the need for increased safety measures during peak travel hours.
