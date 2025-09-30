Left Menu

Skyward Surge: Projected Boom in Global Air Passenger Traffic

Global air passenger traffic is expected to rise to 9.8 billion by 2025, a 3.7% increase from 2024, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World. Growth is driven by strong demand in Southern and Southeast Asia, but the market remains sensitive to global economic and geopolitical factors.

The Airports Council International (ACI) World projects a promising increase in global air passenger traffic, forecasting a rise to 9.8 billion travelers by 2025. This marks a 3.7% climb from the previous year's total of 9.4 billion passengers.

The bi-annual World Airport Traffic Report highlights the robust expansion of the global aviation market. However, it warns that growth remains susceptible to geopolitical situations, macroeconomic landscapes, and regional challenges, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2025, Southern and Southeast Asia are expected to be primary contributors to this uptrend, with international traffic reaching 4.3 billion and domestic traffic at 5.5 billion passengers worldwide. These projections are drawn from comprehensive data spanning over 2,800 airports across 185 countries.

