Om Freight Forwarders' IPO: A Successful Surge in Subscriptions

The initial public offering of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd witnessed a robust response on its second day, with subscriptions reaching 2.23 times the available shares. The logistics and freight forwarding company attracted bids for 1,76,82,522 shares against the 79,16,945 shares on sale, according to the National Stock Exchange.

The segment targeting non-institutional investors garnered the most attention, achieving a subscription rate of 4.70 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers were not far behind, subscribing to the shares 3.95 times. Retail Individual Investors contributed with a 91% subscription to their allocated portion.

The IPO includes a fresh issue worth Rs 24.43 crore alongside an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares, with the price range set between Rs 128-135 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors serves as the lead manager for the offer.