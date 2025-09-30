Left Menu

Power Play in Andhra Pradesh: Naidu vs. APERC

Senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy rebukes Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of burdening the public with exorbitant power bills and misleadingly claiming the subsequent order for refunds by APERC as his own act of generosity. The electricity regulator has directed a refund of Rs 924 crore to consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy has sharply criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, arguing that his exuberant billing practices in the power sector have burdened the public. Reddy accuses Naidu of presenting a mandatory refund, ordered by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), as a benevolent gesture.

The APERC recently instructed power distribution companies to reimburse consumers Rs 924 crore following their Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment true-up order for FY25. Under the directive, starting November 2025, refunds will be disbursed in equal monthly payments of Rs 0.13 per unit.

Reddy insists that Naidu's actions reflect a systemic pattern of financial imposition whereby less than one-third of what consumers were charged is being returned. He argues that Naidu's claims of achieving a sector 'turnaround' are misleading, asserting that households continue to bear an overwhelming burden.

