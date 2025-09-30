Power Play in Andhra Pradesh: Naidu vs. APERC

Senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy has sharply criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, arguing that his exuberant billing practices in the power sector have burdened the public. Reddy accuses Naidu of presenting a mandatory refund, ordered by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), as a benevolent gesture.

The APERC recently instructed power distribution companies to reimburse consumers Rs 924 crore following their Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment true-up order for FY25. Under the directive, starting November 2025, refunds will be disbursed in equal monthly payments of Rs 0.13 per unit.

Reddy insists that Naidu's actions reflect a systemic pattern of financial imposition whereby less than one-third of what consumers were charged is being returned. He argues that Naidu's claims of achieving a sector 'turnaround' are misleading, asserting that households continue to bear an overwhelming burden.