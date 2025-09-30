Left Menu

India's Fiscal Report: A Steady March Towards Budget Goals

The Government of India's fiscal report for up to August 2025 shows a total revenue of Rs 12,82,709 crore, against a backdrop of Rs 18,80,862 crore in spending. The numbers reflect substantial tax collections and government expenditure, indicating adherence to 2025-26 Budget Estimates and strategic fund allocation for various projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:43 IST
India's Fiscal Report: A Steady March Towards Budget Goals
Representative Image (Image/X/Finance Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India's financial records up to August 2025 reveal consolidated revenues amounting to Rs 12,82,709 crore. This encompasses Rs 8,10,407 crore from Tax Revenue, Rs 4,40,332 crore from Non-Tax Revenue, and Rs 31,970 crore from Non-Debt Capital Receipts. The Finance Ministry released the latest figures on Tuesday.

In August alone, the revenue figures represent 36.7% of the corresponding Budget Estimates for 2025-26. A significant Rs 5,30,148 crore has been devolved to State Governments as their share in taxes, marking an increase of Rs 74,431 crore compared to last year. Total government expenditure hit Rs 18,80,862 crore, splitting into Rs 14,49,283 crore in revenue expenditure and Rs 4,31,579 crore in capital outlay.

The Union Government's monthly audit provides an overview of fiscal discipline and spending patterns among ministries. With five months into the fiscal year, revenue inflows and outflows appear to align with budget goals. Tax and non-tax collections are vital for financing diverse state projects, and the redistribution of taxes reinforces state-level fiscal stability as per constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FCC Clash: Power Struggles Over Airwaves and First Amendment Rights

FCC Clash: Power Struggles Over Airwaves and First Amendment Rights

 Global
2
Pfizer Strikes Historic Drug Pricing Deal with Trump Administration

Pfizer Strikes Historic Drug Pricing Deal with Trump Administration

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes: Hostile Sniper Attack on Dallas ICE Office

Tragedy Strikes: Hostile Sniper Attack on Dallas ICE Office

 Global
4
Impending U.S. Government Shutdown: What to Expect

Impending U.S. Government Shutdown: What to Expect

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025