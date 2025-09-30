Left Menu

App-based Taxi Drivers Demand Fare Reform in Mumbai

App-based taxi and auto drivers protested in Mumbai against app aggregators over fare disparities. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch criticized companies like Uber and Ola for not adhering to transport directives to align their fares with traditional cabs. They demand rational fare rates and specific operational changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:46 IST
App-based Taxi Drivers Demand Fare Reform in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, hundreds of app-based taxi and auto rickshaw drivers from across Maharashtra converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Their primary demand is a fare hike, claiming that current rates are insufficient for sustainable livelihoods.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, leading the protest as president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, stated that app-based aggregator companies failed to heed government directives. Despite orders from transport authorities, these companies allegedly continued with non-compliant practices.

This protest follows a directive from assistant transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, mandating app aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido to align their fares with traditional Black & Yellow cabs. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch is pushing for this fare rationalization, a prohibition on bike taxis, and a cap on permits for certain vehicles.

TRENDING

1
Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

 India
2
Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witch-hunt'

Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witc...

 India
3
Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

 Global
4
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025