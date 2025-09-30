App-based Taxi Drivers Demand Fare Reform in Mumbai
App-based taxi and auto drivers protested in Mumbai against app aggregators over fare disparities. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch criticized companies like Uber and Ola for not adhering to transport directives to align their fares with traditional cabs. They demand rational fare rates and specific operational changes.
- Country:
- India
In a show of solidarity, hundreds of app-based taxi and auto rickshaw drivers from across Maharashtra converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Their primary demand is a fare hike, claiming that current rates are insufficient for sustainable livelihoods.
Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, leading the protest as president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, stated that app-based aggregator companies failed to heed government directives. Despite orders from transport authorities, these companies allegedly continued with non-compliant practices.
This protest follows a directive from assistant transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, mandating app aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido to align their fares with traditional Black & Yellow cabs. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch is pushing for this fare rationalization, a prohibition on bike taxis, and a cap on permits for certain vehicles.