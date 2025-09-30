App-based Taxi Drivers Demand Fare Reform in Mumbai

In a show of solidarity, hundreds of app-based taxi and auto rickshaw drivers from across Maharashtra converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Their primary demand is a fare hike, claiming that current rates are insufficient for sustainable livelihoods.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, leading the protest as president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, stated that app-based aggregator companies failed to heed government directives. Despite orders from transport authorities, these companies allegedly continued with non-compliant practices.

This protest follows a directive from assistant transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, mandating app aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido to align their fares with traditional Black & Yellow cabs. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch is pushing for this fare rationalization, a prohibition on bike taxis, and a cap on permits for certain vehicles.