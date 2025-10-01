Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

In a show of resilience, Wall Street's key indexes climbed higher on Tuesday, managing quarterly and monthly gains despite investors' apprehensions about an impending U.S. government shutdown. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow, all noted modest rises, recording their second consecutive quarterly gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump's warnings augmented market tensions, as he cautioned Democrats that a government shutdown could allow for 'irreversible' moves by his administration. Historically, shutdowns have had minimal market effects, but analysts fear that this time might be different due to challenging economic factors.

Healthcare stocks, notably Pfizer, saw gains after Trump pledged to cut Medicaid drug prices, influencing other companies. Meanwhile, transport sector stocks, particularly airlines, experienced declines due to shutdown implications. Notably, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines were among those affected, while Firefly Aerospace shares fell following a testing incident.