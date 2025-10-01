Iron Ore Tensions: Australia and China in Export Impasse

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has urged China to continue importing Australian iron ore without delays, following reports that a state-run Chinese iron ore buyer has temporarily halted purchases from BHP.

The move by China Mineral Resources Group Co has heightened tensions in ongoing contract negotiations with the Melbourne-based mining giant, according to news reports. Albanese expressed concern over the disruption to Australia's most valuable export.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers plans to meet with BHP's CEO to discuss these developments and emphasized Australia's commitment to protecting its national economic interests on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)