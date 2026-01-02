Left Menu

Odisha Police Nabs Kingpin in Multimillion-Rupee Trading Scam

Odisha Police's Economic Offences Wing arrested Amit Mandal, the prime accused in a massive Rs 40-crore trading fraud. Mandal allegedly duped investors by promising high returns, collecting over Rs 120 crore from 600 investors across Odisha and West Bengal. Investigations are ongoing into his financial dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:46 IST
Odisha Police Nabs Kingpin in Multimillion-Rupee Trading Scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) apprehended Amit Mandal, the lead suspect in a sprawling Rs 40-crore trading scam, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Mandal, hailing from Bankura in West Bengal, was captured at his residence on December 31 following complaints of fraudulent activities in share trading. After being produced in a local court, he was transferred to Odisha for further legal proceedings.

Mandal allegedly orchestrated a scheme that deceived around 600 investors, promising monthly returns of up to 7 percent. Despite initial payouts, he eventually defaulted on payments and vanished, prompting an investigation into transactions worth Rs 122 crore in his bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball: A Game Bridging Team Spirit and India's Development

Volleyball: A Game Bridging Team Spirit and India's Development

 India
2
Prakash Javadekar's Strategic Meeting with Vellappally Natesan: A Political Undercurrent?

Prakash Javadekar's Strategic Meeting with Vellappally Natesan: A Political ...

 India
3
Raipur Records 10% Drop in Crime Amid Intensified Policing

Raipur Records 10% Drop in Crime Amid Intensified Policing

 India
4
Starmer Stands Firm Amidst Leadership Speculations

Starmer Stands Firm Amidst Leadership Speculations

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026