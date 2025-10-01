TAC InfoSec's Global Dominance: A Vision for Cybersecurity by 2030

Mumbai, India – TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), a leader in cybersecurity, revealed unprecedented financial results for FY25 during its 9th Annual General Meeting. The company has set its sights on becoming the largest AI-driven cybersecurity firm globally by the decade's end.

Documenting impressive growth, the firm's total income surged by 172% to Rs. 322 million, and its EBITDA rose by 152% to Rs. 170 million. Net profit saw a 134% increase to Rs. 148 million, with gross margins reaching an exceptional 48%, placing TAC ahead of industry standards.

In the previous year, TAC had pledged to acquire 3,000 new clients by March 2025, a goal it surpassed partly due to the strategic acquisition of CyberScope. This success has bolstered shareholder confidence, cementing TAC's reputation for delivering on its ambitious objectives.