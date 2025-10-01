Left Menu

TAC InfoSec's Global Dominance: A Vision for Cybersecurity by 2030

At its 9th AGM, TAC InfoSec reported record results for FY25, revealing ambitious plans to become the world's largest AI-driven cybersecurity firm. With a significant rise in profits and an expansion of its client base, TAC outlines a bold vision supported by numerous strategic initiatives to redefine cybersecurity.

Updated: 01-10-2025 10:54 IST
Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC InfoSec Limited addressed the 9th Annual General Meeting. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, India – TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), a leader in cybersecurity, revealed unprecedented financial results for FY25 during its 9th Annual General Meeting. The company has set its sights on becoming the largest AI-driven cybersecurity firm globally by the decade's end.

Documenting impressive growth, the firm's total income surged by 172% to Rs. 322 million, and its EBITDA rose by 152% to Rs. 170 million. Net profit saw a 134% increase to Rs. 148 million, with gross margins reaching an exceptional 48%, placing TAC ahead of industry standards.

In the previous year, TAC had pledged to acquire 3,000 new clients by March 2025, a goal it surpassed partly due to the strategic acquisition of CyberScope. This success has bolstered shareholder confidence, cementing TAC's reputation for delivering on its ambitious objectives.

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

