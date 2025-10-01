AB Cotspin India Ltd's Strategic Leap: From Yarn to Yards

AB Cotspin India Ltd, a leading player in the cotton yarn manufacturing industry, has announced a major strategic shift towards launching its consumer brands and venturing into the medical textiles sector. This bold move, unveiled by Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Garg during the company's 28th Annual General Meeting, signifies a major diversification from its traditional business-to-business model.

The company's transformative vision includes not only a new B2C approach but also a commitment to sustainability and growth. AB Cotspin India Ltd reported strong financial performance, with a notable 16.54% growth in revenue and a significant surge in profit after tax by 49.32%. The strategy also embraces organic cotton use, cotton recycling, and a plunge into the real estate sector.

The diversification strategy is bolstered by substantial investments in operational capacity and clean energy, evidenced by an increase in solar power capacity to 3,131 KW, and the addition of over 14,000 spindles. An approved investment of Rs 1,500 crore further cements plans for business expansion in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, focusing on spinning, ginning, and yarn manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)