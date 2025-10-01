Left Menu

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low as the government shutdown unsettled markets, threatening to delay key jobs data. Safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc gained amid uncertainty over Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan rate decisions. U.S. labor data also showed mixed signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:10 IST
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar hit a one-week low on Wednesday in response to a government shutdown that rattled markets and cast doubt on the release of critical jobs data vital for Federal Reserve policy decisions. The shutdown started after the Senate rejected a temporary spending bill designed to keep the government operational.

The dollar index, which monitors the U.S. currency in relation to six major currencies, dipped by 0.2%. Market activities showed signs of safe-haven purchasing, benefiting low-yield currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, alongside stable U.S. Treasuries and gold assets.

Experts, including Rabobank's Jane Foley, expressed the complexity of determining whether the yen's strength was driven by safe-haven attraction or speculations surrounding a Bank of Japan interest rate hike. As the U.S. Labor and Commerce departments threaten to halt data releases, market focus shifts to private-sector economic indicators for insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Child Marriage Sparks Legal Intervention in Anepalya

Child Marriage Sparks Legal Intervention in Anepalya

 India
2
Union Hopes and Political Hurdles: Whole Foods Workers Face Labor Standstill

Union Hopes and Political Hurdles: Whole Foods Workers Face Labor Standstill

 Global
3
Union Cabinet Boosts Government Employees' Allowances by 3%

Union Cabinet Boosts Government Employees' Allowances by 3%

 India
4
Enceladus: New Organic Discoveries Fuel the Search for Life

Enceladus: New Organic Discoveries Fuel the Search for Life

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025