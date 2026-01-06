Defamation Drama: Satyendar Jain vs. Karnail Singh

A Delhi court on Tuesday acknowledged a defamation complaint from AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MLA Karnail Singh. The court, led by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, declared sufficient grounds to advance the case and issued a formal notice to Singh.

Jain's complaint stems from allegations made by Singh during a television interview, where Singh claimed the Enforcement Directorate seized 37 kilograms of gold from Jain's residence and alleged Jain owned 1,100 acres of land obtained through illicit means. The court outlined that the required elements for defamation, namely imputation, publication, and intent to harm, are all present.

The court dismissed Singh's defenses, including the right to free speech and urging media verification, noting that no evidence from authoritative sources supported Singh's claims. The court ruled that the issue of character allegations should not be trivialized, especially concerning public figures, and granted Singh bail with set conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)