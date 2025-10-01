Navigating Trade Tensions: Japan's Trailblazing Tariff Deal with the US
Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, defends a new tariff deal with the US, highlighting his negotiations with President Trump. Japan agreed to a 15% tariff on exports to the US without lowering tariffs on US goods. Despite criticism, Akazawa established a strong rapport enabling the agreement.
Japan's chief trade negotiator has publicly defended a pivotal tariff deal with the United States, emphasizing his respect for President Donald Trump, whom he described as a "tough negotiator." Ryosei Akazawa, the trade envoy, explained that Japan's agreement to a 15% tariff on most exports to the US closely mirrors a similar pact with the European Union.
Japan showed its commitment by pledging a USD 550 billion investment into US projects, a move seen as crucial amid Trump's previous threat to hike Japan's tariffs by 25%. Despite domestic criticism over his persistent trips to negotiate in the States, Akazawa successfully established trust, leading to an agreement by July.
This contentious tariff situation has posed a significant challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration, which faces political transitions following a loss of their majority. Akazawa assures that Japan will consistently respect international agreements, regardless of leadership changes.
