Left Menu

Pound Gains Amid US Shutdown Uncertainty: Sterling Faces Domestic Challenges

The British pound rose against the U.S. dollar as investors grew cautious due to a government shutdown in Washington D.C. Potential delays in economic reports could influence Federal Reserve decisions, pushing investors to seek private sector insights. Domestic challenges like inflation and economic stagnation cap sterling gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:26 IST
Pound Gains Amid US Shutdown Uncertainty: Sterling Faces Domestic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pound experienced an uptick against the dollar on Wednesday, as the U.S. government shutdown created turbulence for American assets, leading investors to tread carefully.

This shutdown threatens to delay crucial economic data that feeds into the Federal Reserve's policy-making, compelling reliance on private metrics like the ADP employment report for guidance.

Despite a September slip, sterling remains robust against the dollar for 2025, though domestic hurdles like inflation hamper further rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

 Global
2
Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

 United Kingdom
4
Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025