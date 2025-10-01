Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

In a significant move to support farmers, the Indian government on Wednesday announced a 6.59% increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, setting it at Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year. The decision emerged from the Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This development marks a rise from last year's MSP of Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing year. Wheat, the primary rabi (winter) crop in India, has its sowing season starting in late October and continues with harvesting from March onwards.

The new MSP figures are in line with the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). The government has set an ambitious target for wheat production, aiming for a record 119 million tonnes for the 2025-26 crop year, in comparison to the estimated 117.5 million tonnes from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)