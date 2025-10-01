Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road
- Country:
- India
In an effort to alleviate the persistent traffic congestion plaguing central Delhi, the city's Traffic Police announced a one-way movement policy for vehicles on Rajendra Prasad Road. The directive aims to streamline the flow of traffic and reduce commuter inconvenience.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Shive Keshari Singh issued the announcement, marking crucial changes in the current vehicular movement. As per the new regulation, motor vehicles will only move in one direction from Jaswant Singh roundabout to the junction of Rajendra Prasad Road and Janpath Road.
This measure, authorized under Regulation 21 of the Delhi Control of Vehicular and Other Traffic on Roads and Streets Regulations, 1980, takes effect immediately. The road-owning agencies are instructed to set up appropriate signboards to ensure drivers are well-informed about the new traffic pattern.
