ICRC Halts Operations in Gaza City Amid Rising Tensions

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced a temporary halt of operations in Gaza City due to escalating hostilities. Despite these challenges, the ICRC pledges to maintain support to Gaza City civilians from its offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, which remain functional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The International Committee of the Red Cross has announced the temporary suspension of its operations in Gaza City amidst mounting hostilities in the region.

In an official statement, the ICRC affirmed its commitment to continue providing aid to the civilians of Gaza City from its still-operational offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, whenever possible.

This decision underscores the severe impacts of the escalating conflict on humanitarian efforts. The ICRC remains determined to support the area's beleaguered population from alternative locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

