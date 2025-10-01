ICRC Halts Operations in Gaza City Amid Rising Tensions
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced a temporary halt of operations in Gaza City due to escalating hostilities. Despite these challenges, the ICRC pledges to maintain support to Gaza City civilians from its offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, which remain functional.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has announced the temporary suspension of its operations in Gaza City amidst mounting hostilities in the region.
In an official statement, the ICRC affirmed its commitment to continue providing aid to the civilians of Gaza City from its still-operational offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, whenever possible.
This decision underscores the severe impacts of the escalating conflict on humanitarian efforts. The ICRC remains determined to support the area's beleaguered population from alternative locations.
