Israel says it will halt operations of several humanitarian organisations in Gaza starting in 2026, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:10 IST
Israel says it will halt operations of several humanitarian organisations in Gaza starting in 2026, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- humanitarian
- organizations
- 2026
- AP
- shift
- aid agencies
- Palestinian
- policy
ALSO READ
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced
United Arab Emirates says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen, reports AP.
Pinaka: Revolutionizing India's Defense Landscape
Assam CM's Call for Increased Hindu Birth Rate Amid Demographic Concerns