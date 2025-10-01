Ashok Leyland's Sales Surge: A 9% Rise in September

Ashok Leyland, a leading player in the commercial vehicle sector, has announced a significant uptick in sales for September. The company recorded a 9% increase, reaching a total of 18,813 units sold.

This growth was mirrored domestically, with sales rising by 7% to 17,209 units compared to the previous year's figures. Notably, the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles witnessed a 3% growth, marking a continued demand in this segment.

Light commercial vehicles saw the most substantial growth, with a 15% increase, rising to 6,701 units from last year's 5,831 units. These figures highlight Ashok Leyland's robust position in the domestic market and its ability to capture increased market share.