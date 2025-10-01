Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Sales Surge: A 9% Rise in September

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland reported a 9% increase in total sales for September, reaching 18,813 units. Domestic sales saw a 7% rise, totaling 17,209 units. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew by 3%, while light commercial vehicle sales surged 15% compared to September of last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:11 IST
Ashok Leyland's Sales Surge: A 9% Rise in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, a leading player in the commercial vehicle sector, has announced a significant uptick in sales for September. The company recorded a 9% increase, reaching a total of 18,813 units sold.

This growth was mirrored domestically, with sales rising by 7% to 17,209 units compared to the previous year's figures. Notably, the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles witnessed a 3% growth, marking a continued demand in this segment.

Light commercial vehicles saw the most substantial growth, with a 15% increase, rising to 6,701 units from last year's 5,831 units. These figures highlight Ashok Leyland's robust position in the domestic market and its ability to capture increased market share.

TRENDING

1
EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

 Denmark
2
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

 Sweden
3
Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

 Philippines
4
Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025