Left Menu

Tesla Model Y Revamp Sparks Sales Surge in Europe Amidst Fierce Competition

Tesla experienced a rise in sales in France and Denmark for the first time this year, with continued growth in Norway and Spain, thanks to the revamped Model Y. However, challenges remain from increasing EV competition and consumer backlash in Europe, highlighting Tesla's need for new models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:32 IST
Tesla Model Y Revamp Sparks Sales Surge in Europe Amidst Fierce Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has seen a notable uptick in sales in France and Denmark, marking the first such increase this year, as production of the revamped Model Y continues to drive growth in markets like Norway and Spain. According to local industry data, September saw the Model Y become the best-selling model in Denmark.

Despite these gains, the U.S. electric vehicle giant struggles under stiff competition from European and Chinese rivals, exacerbated by a lack of new mass-market models since the Model Y's launch in 2020. Tesla's new car registrations have fallen in Sweden for nine consecutive months, highlighting the challenges ahead.

The company's difficulties are further compounded by a backlash against CEO Elon Musk, given his political endorsements. While the Model Y has boosted sales recently, experts like Andy Palmer emphasize that Tesla must innovate its lineup to keep pace in the increasingly competitive European EV market.

TRENDING

1
IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

 India
2
Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

Elevating Strategic Ties: Putin's Upcoming Visit to India

 India
3
Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

 India
4
Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025