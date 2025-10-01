Tesla Model Y Revamp Sparks Sales Surge in Europe Amidst Fierce Competition

Tesla has seen a notable uptick in sales in France and Denmark, marking the first such increase this year, as production of the revamped Model Y continues to drive growth in markets like Norway and Spain. According to local industry data, September saw the Model Y become the best-selling model in Denmark.

Despite these gains, the U.S. electric vehicle giant struggles under stiff competition from European and Chinese rivals, exacerbated by a lack of new mass-market models since the Model Y's launch in 2020. Tesla's new car registrations have fallen in Sweden for nine consecutive months, highlighting the challenges ahead.

The company's difficulties are further compounded by a backlash against CEO Elon Musk, given his political endorsements. While the Model Y has boosted sales recently, experts like Andy Palmer emphasize that Tesla must innovate its lineup to keep pace in the increasingly competitive European EV market.