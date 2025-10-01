Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal praised the Union Cabinet's decision to widen the NH-715 section from Kaliabor to Numaligarh into a four-lane highway, emphasizing its environmental sensitivity. The elevated corridor aims to allow wildlife safe passage across the Kaziranga National Park.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by the Prime Minister, sanctioned improvements for NH-715, including wildlife-friendly measures in the stretch near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Sonowal highlighted the project's significance for protecting Kaziranga's biodiversity, a source of state pride.

Addressing issues like highway accidents involving wildlife, the project includes a 34.5 km elevated corridor along with a 30.22 km road upgrade, alongside greenfield bypasses around Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, to decongest traffic, enhance safety, and improve connectivity between Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Numaligarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)