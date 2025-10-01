Left Menu

Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

The Indian government has approved the transformation of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 into a four-lane highway. This project, championed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, reflects the Modi administration's commitment to protecting wildlife, with an elevated corridor facilitating safe animal migration near Kaziranga National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:14 IST
Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal praised the Union Cabinet's decision to widen the NH-715 section from Kaliabor to Numaligarh into a four-lane highway, emphasizing its environmental sensitivity. The elevated corridor aims to allow wildlife safe passage across the Kaziranga National Park.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by the Prime Minister, sanctioned improvements for NH-715, including wildlife-friendly measures in the stretch near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Sonowal highlighted the project's significance for protecting Kaziranga's biodiversity, a source of state pride.

Addressing issues like highway accidents involving wildlife, the project includes a 34.5 km elevated corridor along with a 30.22 km road upgrade, alongside greenfield bypasses around Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, to decongest traffic, enhance safety, and improve connectivity between Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Numaligarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visionary Leaders Drive 'Viksit Bharat' Ambition Towards 2047

Visionary Leaders Drive 'Viksit Bharat' Ambition Towards 2047

 India
2
Swiss Glaciers Rapidly Melt Amid Heatwaves, Scientists Turn Skin Cells into Eggs

Swiss Glaciers Rapidly Melt Amid Heatwaves, Scientists Turn Skin Cells into ...

 Global
3
Runwal Developers Set to Revolutionize Real Estate with Massive IPO

Runwal Developers Set to Revolutionize Real Estate with Massive IPO

 India
4
Europe's Hybrid Warfare Challenge: Danish PM Calls for Rearming Against Russian Threat

Europe's Hybrid Warfare Challenge: Danish PM Calls for Rearming Against Russ...

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025