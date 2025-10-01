Tata Motors Achieves Record Sales with EV Surge & Global Expansion

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has reported a remarkable performance for the second quarter of FY26, achieving a notable 10% increase in passenger vehicle sales, reaching 144,397 units compared to 130,753 units in the previous year. This surge is attributed to strong contributions from electric vehicles and strategic international markets.

The standout month was September 2025, where total sales hit an unprecedented 60,907 units. This figure represents a significant 47% rise from September 2024, highlighting it as the company's highest-ever monthly sales record. Domestic sales accounted for 59,667 units, with international markets contributing 1,240 units.

Electric vehicles continued to gain momentum, with September 2025 sales nearly doubling those of the previous year, reaching 9,191 units. Over the entire quarter, EV sales jumped by 59% year-on-year to 24,855 units, making up 17% of Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales. The company also marked significant global expansion, particularly in South Africa, experiencing a five-fold increase in export volumes.