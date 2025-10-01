Reliance Industries Poised for Growth Amid Diesel Surge and Financial Tailwinds

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is navigating a promising landscape as evidenced by a recent JP Morgan report, which highlights its potential gains from heightened diesel cracks, seasonal market demands, and the depreciation of the Indian Rupee (INR). The financial institution has upheld its Overweight rating for RIL, setting a target price of Rs 1,695 for September 2026. The surge in diesel cracks, from USD 16/bbl to USD 20/bbl, fueled by reduced Russian diesel exports, underscores RIL's optimistic outlook.

The concept of diesel cracks, essentially the profit margin for converting crude oil into diesel, reflects the differential between diesel and crude oil prices. JP Morgan's analysis points to a further tightening in Russian diesel export via partial restrictions affecting resellers, potentially dropping volumes to under 620kbd. This scenario coincides with increased domestic demand during peak months like September and October.

Although RIL's quarterly earnings may not entirely capture these trends due to softer August margins, rising refining margins since September 1 signal positive momentum. Moreover, the strengthening Brent-Dubai spread enhances RIL's margin prospects. The INR's 2% quarterly depreciation adds to the financial boost, positively influencing RIL's O2C EBITDA. Parallel benefits from GST rate reductions could bolster Reliance Retail revenues in the December quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)