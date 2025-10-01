Hero MotoCorp Rides High with Rising Sales
Hero MotoCorp reported an 8% increase in sales, with 687,220 units sold in September. Domestic sales were up to 647,582 units, compared to 616,706 the previous year. Exports also rose significantly to 39,638 units from 20,344 in September 2024, marking substantial growth.
Hero MotoCorp reported an impressive 8% year-on-year sales increase in September, totaling 687,220 units.
The two-wheeler giant improved from last September's figure of 637,050 units, with domestic shipments reaching 647,582 units, compared to 616,706 units the previous year.
Meanwhile, exports saw a noticeable jump, climbing to 39,638 units last month versus 20,344 units in September 2024, according to the company's statement.
