Hero MotoCorp Rides High with Rising Sales

Hero MotoCorp reported an impressive 8% year-on-year sales increase in September, totaling 687,220 units.

The two-wheeler giant improved from last September's figure of 637,050 units, with domestic shipments reaching 647,582 units, compared to 616,706 units the previous year.

Meanwhile, exports saw a noticeable jump, climbing to 39,638 units last month versus 20,344 units in September 2024, according to the company's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)