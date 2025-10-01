Left Menu

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Strikes High Demand: Oversubscribed Thrice!

The IPO of logistics company Om Freight Forwarders Ltd was subscribed 2.56 times by the third bidding day, raising significant investor interest. The offer included a fresh issue of Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of 72.5 lakh shares, with a price range of Rs 128-135 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd has witnessed substantial investor engagement, being subscribed 2.56 times as of its third day, Wednesday.

The IPO raised bids for 2,02,65,381 shares against the 79,16,945 on offer, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, with non-institutional investors leading the demand at 5.13 times.

The offering, coordinated by Smart Horizon Capital Advisors, entails a fresh issue of Rs 24.43 crore combined with a sale of up to 72.5 lakh shares, set within a price band of Rs 128-135 per share.

