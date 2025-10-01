Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Strikes High Demand: Oversubscribed Thrice!

The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd has witnessed substantial investor engagement, being subscribed 2.56 times as of its third day, Wednesday.

The IPO raised bids for 2,02,65,381 shares against the 79,16,945 on offer, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, with non-institutional investors leading the demand at 5.13 times.

The offering, coordinated by Smart Horizon Capital Advisors, entails a fresh issue of Rs 24.43 crore combined with a sale of up to 72.5 lakh shares, set within a price band of Rs 128-135 per share.