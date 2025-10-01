EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

The Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of a bilateral investment treaty with India, in light of a USD 100 billion investment pledge made by EFTA nations under a recently activated trade pact.

The EFTA, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, signed a landmark free trade agreement with India, effective Wednesday. This pact promises significant investments over the next 15 years while offering reduced duties on commodities like Swiss watches and chocolates.

Amidst ongoing negotiations for bilateral investment treaties with multiple countries, India's economic strategy aims to enhance its investment landscape, positioning the nation as a forthcoming hub for global manufacturing and an attractive destination for foreign investors.

