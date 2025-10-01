Left Menu

EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

Switzerland's State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, advocated for a bilateral investment treaty with India following the EFTA nations' USD 100 billion investment commitment under a new trade agreement. The treaty aims to protect and promote investments while enhancing India's attractiveness as a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:40 IST
EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of a bilateral investment treaty with India, in light of a USD 100 billion investment pledge made by EFTA nations under a recently activated trade pact.

The EFTA, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, signed a landmark free trade agreement with India, effective Wednesday. This pact promises significant investments over the next 15 years while offering reduced duties on commodities like Swiss watches and chocolates.

Amidst ongoing negotiations for bilateral investment treaties with multiple countries, India's economic strategy aims to enhance its investment landscape, positioning the nation as a forthcoming hub for global manufacturing and an attractive destination for foreign investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

 United States
2
Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

 India
3
Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a Life Cut Short

Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a...

 India
4
Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025