Rajesh Agrawal Assumes Charge as Secretary of Commerce Ministry in Delhi

The Government of India has appointed Shri Rajesh Agrawal, IAS (1994 Batch), as the new Secretary of the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Shri Agrawal formally assumed charge in New Delhi today, bringing with him nearly three decades of extensive experience in governance, administration, and international trade.

A Distinguished Career in Public Service

Over the course of his career, Shri Agrawal has held key administrative and policy-making positions across multiple sectors, including power, fertilizer, agriculture, MSMEs, human resource development, and skill development. His reputation as a reform-oriented administrator stems from his ability to integrate long-term strategic vision with practical implementation.

He has previously worked in senior leadership roles across states such as Manipur, Jharkhand, and Bihar, where he drove structural reforms and spearheaded programs to improve governance, capacity building, and grassroots development.

Contributions to Skill Development and Human Capital

One of Shri Agrawal’s most significant contributions has been in the field of skill development and human resource policies. He played a central role in designing and implementing India’s national skill development agenda, aimed at equipping young people with market-ready competencies.

His leadership saw India actively engage with the World Skills Governing Council, where he represented the country for three years, raising India’s global profile in vocational training and skills competition. His policy frameworks also strengthened apprenticeship models and institutional training, expanding opportunities for millions of youth.

Key Role in Trade Negotiations

Before assuming charge as Commerce Secretary, Shri Agrawal was actively leading India’s trade negotiations under various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). His portfolio included being the Chief Negotiator for several high-profile agreements and review mechanisms, such as:

India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement

Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)

India–Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA)

Review of the ASEAN FTA

In addition to his negotiating role, he was responsible for export promotion strategies across agriculture and allied sectors, with a focus on boosting India’s agricultural exports to key markets. His efforts were directed at enhancing India’s competitiveness in global value chains while safeguarding national interests.

Strengthening India’s Trade and Commerce

As Secretary, Shri Agrawal will now oversee the Department of Commerce at a time when India is aggressively pursuing trade liberalization and working to expand its global market footprint. The department plays a crucial role in shaping trade policy, advancing FTA discussions, promoting exports, and supporting domestic industries in adapting to global competition.

His leadership is expected to focus on:

Accelerating India’s FTA negotiations with major economies.

Enhancing the country’s export competitiveness in manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

Driving digital transformation in trade facilitation and ease of doing business .

Strengthening global trade diplomacy in line with India’s growing role in the G20, BRICS, and Indo-Pacific economic frameworks.

Looking Ahead

Shri Agrawal’s appointment is seen as a strong signal of India’s commitment to combining domestic reforms with proactive international engagement. With his vast experience in both grassroots governance and global trade diplomacy, he is expected to steer the Commerce Department into a new phase of growth, inclusivity, and strategic partnerships.

Industry observers believe that his tenure will be crucial for ensuring that India not only secures favourable terms in trade negotiations but also leverages them to generate jobs, expand exports, and strengthen India’s standing in the global economy.