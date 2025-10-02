Air Canada Elevates Economy Experience with Free Drinks

Amid ongoing scrutiny over additional charges, Air Canada has decided to offer free beer and wine to economy class passengers to enhance customer experience and increase seat occupancy. The airline, based in Montreal, remains the sole North American legacy carrier providing complimentary alcohol on all flights, according to Scott O'Leary, vice president of loyalty and product.

O'Leary noted that food and beverages significantly influence customer satisfaction, more than any other product attribute. This decision follows widespread criticism on social media and from lawmakers in Canada and the U.S. over extra fees for luggage and seat assignments. He explained that waiving charges for alcohol is more budget-friendly compared to baggage fees, which offset handling costs.

While travel from Canada to U.S. leisure spots is down due to trade tensions, the airline is optimistic that free drinks will attract U.S. passengers transiting through Canada to Europe or Asia. Air Canada anticipates a C$375 million hit to its operating income due to recent labor strikes but sees the free drink strategy as a way to differentiate itself from competitors on international routes.