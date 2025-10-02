Left Menu

Air Canada Elevates Economy Experience with Free Drinks

Air Canada introduces complimentary beer and wine in economy class to enhance customer satisfaction and fill more seats. This strategic move comes amidst criticism over extra baggage fees. The initiative aims to set Air Canada apart on international flights and counter the impact of labor disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 02-10-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 04:22 IST
Air Canada Elevates Economy Experience with Free Drinks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Amid ongoing scrutiny over additional charges, Air Canada has decided to offer free beer and wine to economy class passengers to enhance customer experience and increase seat occupancy. The airline, based in Montreal, remains the sole North American legacy carrier providing complimentary alcohol on all flights, according to Scott O'Leary, vice president of loyalty and product.

O'Leary noted that food and beverages significantly influence customer satisfaction, more than any other product attribute. This decision follows widespread criticism on social media and from lawmakers in Canada and the U.S. over extra fees for luggage and seat assignments. He explained that waiving charges for alcohol is more budget-friendly compared to baggage fees, which offset handling costs.

While travel from Canada to U.S. leisure spots is down due to trade tensions, the airline is optimistic that free drinks will attract U.S. passengers transiting through Canada to Europe or Asia. Air Canada anticipates a C$375 million hit to its operating income due to recent labor strikes but sees the free drink strategy as a way to differentiate itself from competitors on international routes.

TRENDING

1
US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

 Global
3
Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

 Global
4
U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025