Left Menu

Meghalaya: 4 teenage girls killed, 3 injured as goods vehicle overturns after hitting pedestrians

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:15 IST
Meghalaya: 4 teenage girls killed, 3 injured as goods vehicle overturns after hitting pedestrians
  • Country:
  • India

Four teenage girls were killed and three others injured after a goods vehicle ran over them in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district and overturned, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened in Thadrang village near Mawlasnai police outpost on Friday, they said.

The dumper was heading to Bhoirymbong from Jowai in the West Jaintia Hills district when it hit the pedestrians, they added.

Three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to the injuries later, police said.

The deceased were identified as Phibanpyntngen Rynjah (13), Lashimti Nongrum (13), Theresa Nongrum (19), and Ridahunlang Nongrum (13) -- all of them were residents of Thadrang Madan Lyngbah village in Umiam police station area.

Another girl in their group was critically injured in the accident, police said.

The other injured are the driver and helper of the goods vehicle, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the victims after post-mortem examinations.

The vehicle was seized and a case registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Bolsters Air Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Poland Bolsters Air Defense Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
3
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025