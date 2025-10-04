Three killed as speeding truck runs over SUV passengers in UP's Pilibhit

Left Menu

Three people were killed and a woman was seriously injured after a speeding truck ran over a group standing beside their SUV on the roadside here on Saturday, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, SHO of Bisalpur police station, said the accident occurred around 5 am on the roadside at Bhadaria turn on the Bisalpur-Bareilly road when an Ertiga SUV carrying eight passengers was en route from Delhi to Kathmandu.

The car had a punctured tyre and the owner of the vehicle, Ganesh Kumar (25), was fixing it on the roadside. The passengers were standing outside the vehicle when a speeding truck came from behind and hit the SUV, killing Ganesh and the car's driver, Nikhil (19), on the spot, the SHO said.

An unidentified man died on the way to the hospital, while Nikhil's sister-in-law, Anjali, is said to be in a critical condition. She has been shifted to a hospital in Bareilly, the SHO added.

The other passengers of the vehicle escaped unharmed as they were standing at a distance from the SUV at the time of the accident.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Shukla said that the police are searching for the truck and its driver, who fled after the accident.

