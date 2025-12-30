Left Menu

The Timeless Echoes of Shrilal Shukla's Raag Darbari: A Mirror to India's Soul

Shrilal Shukla's novel 'Raag Darbari' faced initial criticism but emerged as a seminal work in Hindi literature, winning the Sahitya Akademi award in 1969. It offers a satirical critique of India's socio-political milieu, earning Shukla accolades like the Padma Bhushan and the Jnanpith Award throughout his prolific career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:18 IST
The Timeless Echoes of Shrilal Shukla's Raag Darbari: A Mirror to India's Soul
  • Country:
  • India

Shrilal Shukla's groundbreaking novel 'Raag Darbari' initially faced rejection from parts of the Hindi literary community, with noted critics labeling it as tedious.

Despite this, the novel's sharp satire on India's socio-political landscape earned Shukla the Sahitya Akademi award in 1969, solidifying his legacy in Hindi literature.

The narrative explores the moral and ethical decay in society through vivid characters and serves as a critique of governance, gaining Shukla prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and Jnanpith Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025