The Timeless Echoes of Shrilal Shukla's Raag Darbari: A Mirror to India's Soul
Shrilal Shukla's novel 'Raag Darbari' faced initial criticism but emerged as a seminal work in Hindi literature, winning the Sahitya Akademi award in 1969. It offers a satirical critique of India's socio-political milieu, earning Shukla accolades like the Padma Bhushan and the Jnanpith Award throughout his prolific career.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Shrilal Shukla's groundbreaking novel 'Raag Darbari' initially faced rejection from parts of the Hindi literary community, with noted critics labeling it as tedious.
Despite this, the novel's sharp satire on India's socio-political landscape earned Shukla the Sahitya Akademi award in 1969, solidifying his legacy in Hindi literature.
The narrative explores the moral and ethical decay in society through vivid characters and serves as a critique of governance, gaining Shukla prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and Jnanpith Award.
(With inputs from agencies.)