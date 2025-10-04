Left Menu

Metro services briefly disrupted after passenger jumps onto tracks in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:21 IST
Metro train services on the Green Line were briefly disrupted on Saturday after a male passenger jumped onto the tracks at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, officials said.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at around 3.17 pm when a train was heading towards Madavara. The passenger was rescued immediately and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Normal operations were restored by 3.47 pm.

During the 30-minute disruption, trains operated only between Madavara and Rajajinagar, and between National College and Silk Institute stations, the BMRCL said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

