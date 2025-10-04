Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

In Koderma district, Jharkhand, two individuals lost their lives in a Saturday evening bike-truck collision on NH-20. The truck, headed towards Jhumritilaiya, clashed with a bike from Satgawan. Praveen Kumar died instantly, and Arvind Kumar succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The truck driver fled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koderma | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Saturday evening in Jharkhand's Koderma district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals on a bike following a head-on collision with a truck.

The incident transpired near Holy Family Hospital on NH-20 Ranchi-Patna Road. Koderma police station officer-in-charge, Vikash Kumar Paswan, informed PTI that the truck was en route to Jhumritilaiya from Koderma when it collided with a bike coming from Satgawan.

Praveen Kumar died instantly at the site of the collision, while Arvind Kumar, the bike rider, succumbed to his injuries later at Koderma Sadar Hospital. The truck driver, losing control, drove into a roadside drain before fleeing the scene with his assistant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

