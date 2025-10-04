Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

A tragic accident occurred on Saturday evening in Jharkhand's Koderma district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals on a bike following a head-on collision with a truck.

The incident transpired near Holy Family Hospital on NH-20 Ranchi-Patna Road. Koderma police station officer-in-charge, Vikash Kumar Paswan, informed PTI that the truck was en route to Jhumritilaiya from Koderma when it collided with a bike coming from Satgawan.

Praveen Kumar died instantly at the site of the collision, while Arvind Kumar, the bike rider, succumbed to his injuries later at Koderma Sadar Hospital. The truck driver, losing control, drove into a roadside drain before fleeing the scene with his assistant.

(With inputs from agencies.)