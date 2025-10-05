Bridging the Trade Gap: Strengthening Indo-Qatar Economic Ties

India and Qatar's trade relations are characterized by a significant trade deficit, primarily influenced by India's reliance on Qatari energy imports. Data from 2024-25 shows bilateral trade reached USD 14.15 billion, with energy products making up approximately 90% of India's imports from Qatar, valued at USD 12.46 billion.

Despite exporting USD 1.68 billion worth of goods to the Gulf nation, India's imports are overwhelmingly dominated by liquefied natural gas, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons, which together account for a major chunk of the import bill. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasizes pursuing joint ventures and technology collaborations to address the trade imbalance.

Further bolstering ties, India is exploring opportunities in industrial partnerships within chemicals, metals, and engineering sectors, alongside strengthening exports. Talks are set to advance as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal leads a business delegation to Doha to potentially finalize a bilateral trade agreement, signaling a commitment to enhancing Indo-Qatar trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)