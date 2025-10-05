Crash Chaos: Bus and Autorickshaw Collision Near Kakera

A serious accident occurred on Sunday near the Kakera bypass overbridge when a private bus traveling from Kasganj to Delhi collided head-on with an autorickshaw, leaving eight people injured, including women and teen girls, police reported.

According to the police, the impact was so severe that it mangled the autorickshaw, causing panic at the scene. A police team, upon receiving information, rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of locals, rescued the injured individuals, who were then taken to the district medical college for treatment.

The injured, identified as Poonam (20), Nidhi (7), Anupam (14), Neha (61), Neelam (17), Jai Veer (43), and Srishti along with another unnamed person from Surajpur village, were traveling from Marthara to Etah. The bus has been impounded, the driver taken into custody, and traffic which was initially disrupted has been restored. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)