Jammu Railway Restores Full Operations After Flood Disruption

The Northern Railway's Jammu division announced the restoration of 22 train services disrupted by heavy rainfall in August. The services between Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra will resume from October 15 to 22. Efforts have been made to repair tracks and ensure full service restoration with minimal passenger inconvenience.

Updated: 05-10-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:13 IST
The Jammu division under Northern Railway has declared the restoration of 22 train services that were suspended following record rain-induced disruptions in late August. The rail links to and from Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra are set for resumption between October 15 and October 22, confirmed Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Over the past 35 days, nearly two dozen train operations have been resumed, bringing Jammu Railway Station's activities back towards normalcy. This move marks the fifth phase of restoration after the unprecedented weather setbacks.

Singh emphasized the prompt actions taken to repair tracks, bridges, and rail infrastructure, ensuring a full return of services at the earliest with minimal inconvenience to travelers. Passengers are advised to verify train schedules before travel. Some local trains may still face short-term modifications in their operations.

