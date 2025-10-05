Himachal's Global Job Drive: Bridging Local Talent and International Opportunities

An international recruitment drive is slated to take place in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on October 9, designed to offer local youth access to global job markets.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is spearheading this initiative through the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation. The selection process, promising transparency and credibility, will engage a Ministry of External Affairs-registered agency, with collaboration from the Department of Labour and Employment and the Department of Technical Education.

Prospective candidates have been encouraged to seize this opportunity, with pertinent details regarding registration and eligibility to be provided on social media, at employment offices, and on the official HPSEDC website. With roles spanning both technical and non-technical sectors, the recruitment process will aim to equip local youth for global competition and self-reliance.

