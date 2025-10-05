Left Menu

Himachal's Global Job Drive: Bridging Local Talent and International Opportunities

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch an overseas recruitment drive in Hamirpur to offer international job opportunities to local youth. Orchestrated by Chief Minister Sukhu and the HPSEDC, transparent recruitment will be conducted with assistance from the MEA, ensuring youth become globally competitive and self-reliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:26 IST
  • India

An international recruitment drive is slated to take place in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on October 9, designed to offer local youth access to global job markets.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is spearheading this initiative through the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation. The selection process, promising transparency and credibility, will engage a Ministry of External Affairs-registered agency, with collaboration from the Department of Labour and Employment and the Department of Technical Education.

Prospective candidates have been encouraged to seize this opportunity, with pertinent details regarding registration and eligibility to be provided on social media, at employment offices, and on the official HPSEDC website. With roles spanning both technical and non-technical sectors, the recruitment process will aim to equip local youth for global competition and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

