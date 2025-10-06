Left Menu

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Hyderabad: A Transformative Boost for Global Medicine Access and Local Economy

Eli Lilly and Company plans a $1 billion investment in contract manufacturing in Hyderabad, India, aiming to bolster medicine access worldwide and create thousands of jobs. This move will expand Eli Lilly's manufacturing capabilities in Hyderabad, strengthening the state's position as a global pharmaceutical hub.

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced a landmark $1 billion investment to enhance contract manufacturing in India, marking a significant step toward increasing global access to innovative medicines. The investment will fortify the company's manufacturing and supply operations, particularly in Hyderabad, while expanding their evolving portfolio.

This strategic move is anticipated to generate thousands of job opportunities, further solidifying Hyderabad's standing as a premier global pharmaceutical and life sciences hub. The announcement follows a meeting between a delegation from Eli Lilly and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alongside Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday.

Just months after opening the Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, Eli Lilly aims to enhance its manufacturing strength, focusing on diabetes, obesity, cancer, Alzheimer's, and autoimmune diseases. Chief Minister Reddy affirmed the state's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and highlighted the role of the Advanced Technology Centre in Genome Valley in supporting industrial growth.

