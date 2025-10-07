Left Menu

Nissan’s Tekton: Ushering a Brand Resurgence in India's SUV Market

Nissan is set to launch its new model, Tekton, in India's mid-size SUV segment to revitalize the brand. Expected by mid-next year, it will compete with established models and be exported globally. The company aims to triple its market presence by 2026, focusing on an expanded portfolio and dealership network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:38 IST
Nissan’s Tekton: Ushering a Brand Resurgence in India's SUV Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese automaker Nissan is poised to revitalize its brand in India, gearing up to enter the competitive mid-size SUV market next year with its new model, Tekton, company executives announced on Tuesday. This move marks a strategic effort to expand Nissan's reach in both domestic and international markets.

The Tekton, set to compete with dominant models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, has been developed through global collaboration among Nissan's teams in Japan, London, and India. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, confirmed the vehicle's planned launch for mid-next year and noted the company's alignment with its car development timeline.

With aspirations to triple its annual volumes in India by FY26, Nissan is not just introducing the Tekton but also broadening its vehicle portfolio with multiple new models, including a seven-seater and an affordable EV. The Tekton, inspired by the robust Nissan Patrol, will follow the global car manufacturing trend, being exported to various markets following its production in India.

TRENDING

1
Regional Support Rallies for Afghanistan's Post-Conflict Progress

Regional Support Rallies for Afghanistan's Post-Conflict Progress

 Russian Federation
2
Ex-Policemen Jailed for Custodial Death, Acquitted of Murder Charge

Ex-Policemen Jailed for Custodial Death, Acquitted of Murder Charge

 India
3
Haryana Shines at World Expo 2025: A Blend of Culture and Economic Ambition

Haryana Shines at World Expo 2025: A Blend of Culture and Economic Ambition

 India
4
Maharashtra Gov's Major Admin Shifts: New Faces at Helm

Maharashtra Gov's Major Admin Shifts: New Faces at Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025