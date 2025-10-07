Nissan’s Tekton: Ushering a Brand Resurgence in India's SUV Market

Japanese automaker Nissan is poised to revitalize its brand in India, gearing up to enter the competitive mid-size SUV market next year with its new model, Tekton, company executives announced on Tuesday. This move marks a strategic effort to expand Nissan's reach in both domestic and international markets.

The Tekton, set to compete with dominant models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, has been developed through global collaboration among Nissan's teams in Japan, London, and India. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, confirmed the vehicle's planned launch for mid-next year and noted the company's alignment with its car development timeline.

With aspirations to triple its annual volumes in India by FY26, Nissan is not just introducing the Tekton but also broadening its vehicle portfolio with multiple new models, including a seven-seater and an affordable EV. The Tekton, inspired by the robust Nissan Patrol, will follow the global car manufacturing trend, being exported to various markets following its production in India.