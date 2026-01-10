India's Rice Boom: A Global Export Resurgence
India's rice exports surged 19.4% last year after lifting export curbs, making it the second-highest on record. The increased export flow affected competitors like Thailand and Vietnam, leading to reduced prices in Asia. Exports reached 21.55 million metric tons, with significant non-basmati and basmati shipments.
India's rice export industry experienced a significant boost of 19.4% last year, marking the second-highest level on record. This surge followed the lifting of export restrictions, making Indian rice more competitive in the global market, officials disclosed to Reuters on Saturday.
The improved export flow from India, the world's largest rice exporter, impacted competitors like Thailand and Vietnam, driving rice prices in Asia to their lowest in nearly a decade. This price reduction eased costs for consumers in regions such as Africa.
Spurred by record production, India removed remaining export curbs from 2022 and 2023, raising exports to 21.55 million metric tons. Non-basmati rice exports increased by 25% and basmati by 8%, with significant shipments to countries including Bangladesh, Iran, and the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Brace for Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Impact
U.S. Pledges $45 Million to Strengthen Cambodia-Thailand Peace Efforts
Global Markets Brace for Key U.S. Tariffs and Jobs Report Decisions
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed, yields rise ahead of US jobs data; defense shares climb