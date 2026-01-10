Left Menu

India's Rice Boom: A Global Export Resurgence

India's rice exports surged 19.4% last year after lifting export curbs, making it the second-highest on record. The increased export flow affected competitors like Thailand and Vietnam, leading to reduced prices in Asia. Exports reached 21.55 million metric tons, with significant non-basmati and basmati shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's rice export industry experienced a significant boost of 19.4% last year, marking the second-highest level on record. This surge followed the lifting of export restrictions, making Indian rice more competitive in the global market, officials disclosed to Reuters on Saturday.

The improved export flow from India, the world's largest rice exporter, impacted competitors like Thailand and Vietnam, driving rice prices in Asia to their lowest in nearly a decade. This price reduction eased costs for consumers in regions such as Africa.

Spurred by record production, India removed remaining export curbs from 2022 and 2023, raising exports to 21.55 million metric tons. Non-basmati rice exports increased by 25% and basmati by 8%, with significant shipments to countries including Bangladesh, Iran, and the UAE.

