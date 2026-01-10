India's Rice Boom: A Global Export Resurgence

India's rice export industry experienced a significant boost of 19.4% last year, marking the second-highest level on record. This surge followed the lifting of export restrictions, making Indian rice more competitive in the global market, officials disclosed to Reuters on Saturday.

The improved export flow from India, the world's largest rice exporter, impacted competitors like Thailand and Vietnam, driving rice prices in Asia to their lowest in nearly a decade. This price reduction eased costs for consumers in regions such as Africa.

Spurred by record production, India removed remaining export curbs from 2022 and 2023, raising exports to 21.55 million metric tons. Non-basmati rice exports increased by 25% and basmati by 8%, with significant shipments to countries including Bangladesh, Iran, and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)