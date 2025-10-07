Left Menu

BP's Strategic Focus on India's Energy Market Amid UK-India Diplomacy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss is set to visit India for his third trip this year, accompanying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a significant official visit. This visit underscores BP's increasing focus on tapping into the burgeoning Indian energy market.

The visit is part of a larger delegation led by Starmer, comprising over 100 British business, academic, and cultural leaders. It comes on the heels of a newly signed free trade agreement between the UK and India, enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Auchincloss's frequent visits signal BP's strategic interest in India, where the company partners with Reliance Industries as the largest private natural gas producer. As part of its energy transition goals, BP is exploring renewable energy and carbon reduction opportunities within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

