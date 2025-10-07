Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Catalyzing Economic Growth in North Gujarat

The first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) will launch on October 9 at Ganpat University, Mehsana. The conference aims to spotlight North Gujarat's strengths and drive investments. Featuring international partners like Japan and South Korea, it includes trade shows, seminars, and B2B meetings to boost local industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:20 IST
The inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is set to begin on October 9 at Ganpat University in Mehsana district, focusing on the economic strengths of North Gujarat. Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput confirmed the two-day event, which aligns with the long-running Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative.

Key international players, including Japan and South Korea, will participate as partner countries, with additional representation from Vietnam, the Netherlands, and various global organizations like JETRO. The conference will emphasize sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and green energy.

Beyond fostering investments, the conference seeks to enhance local tourism, infrastructure, and MSMEs, and to introduce local products to the global market. A series of B2B and B2G meetings, exhibitions, and industrial tours are planned to secure economic growth and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

